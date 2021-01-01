Fog 2 Light Multi-Light Pendant Light by MEDIALIGHT - Color: Black (0204SO08NOAL)

The Fog 2 Light Multi-Light Pendant Light pairs two Fog pendants together for a perfect arrangement of warm illumination. Featuring blown glass inside the fabric ponge shades - the light effect similar to that of glow through a light fog. Delicate and elegant, the Fog 2 Light Multi-Light Pendant Light offers simplicity and sophistication in any modern space. For more than 50 years, Medialight has been a leader in fine Italian lighting. Combining innovative technology with traditional craftsmanship, Medialight utilizes hand-blown Murano glass, natural wood, crystal and sleek metals to produce stunning light fixtures for homes and businesses. Shape: Drum. Color: Black.