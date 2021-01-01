From stamina
Stamina 18" Foam Roller - 18" long x 6" diameter
Advertisement
The Stamina Foam Roller provides an effective and efficient solution for tight, tense muscles. When used for self-myofascial release (SMR), the Stamina Foam Roller helps improve your lymphatic circulation and flexibility for soothing, lasting muscle relief and a shorter recovery time. It can also be used for Pilates, yoga, core strengthening, physical therapy, and stand-alone exercises to help build core muscles. The gently textured surface provides proper grip for hands and feet while rolling to help prevent slipping, making it perfect for pre- and post-workout recovery. Roll out your tight, tense muscles easily with the Stamina Foam Roller.