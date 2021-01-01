From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting FMSATL 13 14830 M4 Saturn 13" Flush Mount 3000K LED Dimmable Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Lithonia Lighting FMSATL 13 14830 M4 Saturn 13" Flush Mount 3000K LED Dimmable Ceiling Fixture Features: Energy efficient LED Technology and energy star rated cUL Certified for US and Canadian Standards for your safety White acrylic shade diffuses light preventing sharp glares Includes 16 watt Integrated LED board Designed to cast light in a downward direction Lamping Technology: LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Type: LED Bulb Included: Yes Wattage: 16 Voltage: 120 Average Hours: 50000 Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Color Temperature: 3000K Lumens: 1000 Dimmable: Yes Height: 14-3/4" Width: 12-9/16" Diameter: 13" Depth: 3-1/8" Energy Star: Yes UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Bronze