Lithonia Lighting FMDOKL 16 20830 M4 16" Flush Mount 3000K LED Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Lithonia Lighting FMDOKL 16 20830 M4 16" Flush Mount 3000K LED Ceiling Fixture Features: Steel construction in Matte White 24 W 3000K LED; included 120 Volt LED driver Energy Efficient LED technology allows you to save money on your energy bill White glass lens distributes light evenly Lamping Technology: LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan. Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LED Bulb Included: Yes Bulb Type: LED Wattage: 24 Voltage: 120v Average Hours: 50000 Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Color Temperature: 3000K Lumens: 1500 Height: 4.44" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture) Length: 16" Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Energy Star: Yes Dimmable: Yes Compliance: Energy Star is an international standard for energy efficient consumer products originated in the United States of America. Devices carrying the Energy Star service mark generally use 20%–30% less energy than required by federal standards. Flush Mount White