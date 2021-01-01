Kuzco Lighting FM3506 Bedford 6" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Chrome / Frost Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Kuzco Lighting FM3506 Bedford 6" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-1/2"Width: 6"Product Weight: 2.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 518Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Chrome / Frost