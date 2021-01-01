Generation Lighting FM291 Casual Luxury 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Generation Lighting FM291 Casual Luxury 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a silk fabric shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 3.85 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 4-7/8"Shade Width: 12-5/8"Shade Depth: 12-5/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Steel