Kuzco Lighting FM18232 Vega Minor 4 Light 31" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Kuzco Lighting FM18232 Vega Minor 4 Light 31" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-3/4"Width: 31-1/4"Product Weight: 5.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000, 1378, 1680, or 1989Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 44 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 4Average Hours: 50000 Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel