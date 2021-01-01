Kuzco Lighting FM13124 Beacon 24" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Kuzco Lighting FM13124 Beacon 24" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture The Beacon family is bold, contemporary, and timeless. Made with a steel shade, this classic form can complement any space. Even illumination is produced with LED technology. Available as a flush mount or pendant in two sizes.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-7/8"Width: 24"Product Weight: 14.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 2840 or 2876Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 76 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Black