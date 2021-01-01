WAC Lighting FM-4610 Geos Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Frosted Acrylic Shade Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting

From wac lighting
WAC Lighting FM-4610 Geos Single Light 10" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Frosted Acrylic Shade Updated in a stylish brass finish to complement the latest interior trends, this super-slim design floats less than an inch from the wall or ceiling and provides ample light without any shadows or hot spots.FeaturesEasy installation with twist-lock mechanism (no visible hardware)Constructed from aluminumComes with a frosted acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsMeets ADA standards5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warranty120V transformer installed within junction boxDimensionsHeight: 7/8"Width: 10"Diameter: 10"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsCanopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1064 or 964Wattage: 12.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 70,000 Flush Mount Brass / 3000K