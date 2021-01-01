WAC Lighting FM-38924 Tetris 24" Wide Integrated LED Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture Brushed Aluminum Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

WAC Lighting FM-38924 Tetris 24" Wide Integrated LED Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture Cleverly hidden LED modules and a square frosted diffuser floating inside a halo of spun aluminum work together for a beautiful, even illumination.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumReplaceable LED lightingUniversal 120, 240, or 277 Voltage InputDimmable with a compatible 0-10V or ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 23-5/8"Depth: 23-5/8"Product Weight: 15.6 lbsCanopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 17-13/16"Canopy Depth: 17-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1805Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 36 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Semi-Flush Brushed Aluminum