Flying Spaghetti Monster 2020 Election Funny T-shirt

Let's make dinner great again! In 2020, vote FLYING SPAGHETTI MONSTER for president and let his noddlely goodness shine down upon you. Do you bask in the steamy essence of his noodlyness? Humbly wear this proud FSM t-shirt to the next church picnic! Great pastafarian gift for your friends and family. Anyone who appreciates the humor behind the idea of worshiping random ideas will get the humor behind the Church of FSM. Wear it proudly to spread the word, kind of like those fish on the back of cars. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem