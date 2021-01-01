Bring high class elegance to your outdoor oasis with this radiant damask patterned oversized chaise lounge cushion. Its interconnected multicolored leaves are in catchy alternating shades of red, green, tan, blue, violet and grey on an off white background with red accent flowers. Made of 100% polyester. Additional features of this outdoor oversized chaise lounge cushion include 14\" ties to secure the cushion to your furniture, square corners and recycled polyester fiber with a sewn seam closure. . Pillow Perfect Flying Colors Confetti Pink Patio Chaise Lounge Chair Cushion Polyester | 647104