Nerf Dog Flyer Nylon Dog Toy, Medium
Dive into playtime with a durable toy optimized for extra-tough tossing, chasing, and fetching with the Nerf Dog Flyer Nylon Dog Toy. Thanks to its ultra-aerodynamic, lightweight and high-flying design, this disc will provide plenty of action-packed games of fetch for your pal as well as much-needed exercise. It’s built with high-performance, tear-resistant nylon, making it the go-to toy for even the most active pups. Your pal will love chasing after it for hours on end—and because it also floats on water—it’s the perfect, unsinkable take-along toy for the beach, pool, lake, or your favorite water play spot.