Military Helicopter Aircraft & Aviation Airplane Fly-Helicopter Pilot Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny helicopter saying design for every airport police helicopter pilot, us navy helicopter pilot, us army Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot, airman and helicopter lover. Present idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day Helicopter pilot humor design for all chopper helicopter, huey, heli and aeroplane aerobatics with a flight license for apache helicopters from flight school. Also for air traffic, cockpit and aircraft mechanic. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only