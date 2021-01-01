Fly Fishing Entomology Gift Fly Tying Brown Trout T-Shirt

Cool retro design, excellent gift or vintage gift idea for those who love fly fishing, entomologist fisherman, for those who study entomology, for those who love to be outdoors and observe aquatic insects, Ephemeroptera. Fishing gifts for men, women, kid. The graphic is composed of two ancient illustrations, a fly fisherman catching a trout inside the wings of an ephemeral, insect with a short but intense life, including A Mayfly the favorite trout as the Brown Trout, Brook trout. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem