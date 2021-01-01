From ottomanson
Ottomanson Fluffy Collection Solid Design Area Rug, 3'3" X 4'7", Cream
Advertisement
As a brilliant addition of casual sophistication to your space, the Fluffy Collection offers elegant shag area rugs and runner rugs in rich trendy colors and easy to design styles. The fluffy and soft texture combined with the eye-catching colors and updated design of this rug creates a cozy look and enhances the appearance of your room while smoothly blending with most home decor. The softness on your feet can be a great escape from the hardfloors and the thick construction of the pile provides protection and a noise dampening effect on your floors. Machine-made with 100% polypropylene, the pile of this rug is soft, plush and stain-resistant, which makes it a suitable completion to any room including your kids' room, hallways, dining rooms and homes with pets. The quality-constructed pile and jute backing makes this rug so durable that it is guaranteed to offer years of comfort withstanding everyday foot traffic while the fade and wear resistance provides an easy upkeep and carefree maintenance. Make your home complete by decorating your floors with one exquisite shag rug that is availible in a rich variety of colors and sizes.