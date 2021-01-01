Family Heritage Gifts Flowers of Missouri Word Art - Missourian Pride Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Features iconic Missourian flowers such as hawthorn, snakeroot, cardinal, columbine, and Missouri coneflower. Great cute novelty Missouri gift for a flower girl, bride, wedding, bachelorette party, family reunion, anniversary, or birthday. Great Jefferson, and Kansas City souvenir for any Missouri lover to celebrate National Missouri Day and The 4th of July. Perfect for anyone who loves nature, floral arrangements, gardening, and their Missouri home. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only