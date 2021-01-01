From trang huyen
Flowers 2 Coloring Book For Kids: Coloring Lovers Gift, 45 Pages, 8.5 x 11 inches, Funny Gift For Kids Aged 3-8 (Paperback)
Flowers 2 Coloring Book For KidsColoring Lovers Gift, 45 Pages, 8.5 x 11 inches, Funny Gift For Kids Aged 3-8Coloring book for kids combines cute and simple black and white drawings with many different images to help develop children's creativity and thinking ability.Coloring books for children with vivid images, these beautiful coloring pictures help children become familiar with colors, easily develop thinking from an early age. Early familiarity with colors helps children train memory, improve the imagination of the brain.Benefits of using coloring books: Help prepare children for schoolStimulating creativityHelp children write better penHelp identify colors, perception and distinctionImprove concentration and hand coordination with eyesHelp distinguish boundaries, structures and spatial awarenessHelps to treat and relieve stressSize 8.5" x 11" (21.59 x 27.94 cm)- the ideal size for all purposes, fitting perfectly into your bag