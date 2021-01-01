From &tradition
Flowerpot VP3 Table Lamp by &Tradition - Color: Amber - Finish: Glossy - (AT-20722201)
Advertisement
The Flowerpot VP3 Table Lamp by &Tradition is a bright and bold addition to spaces. Building on his background as a painter, architect, and designer Verner Panton embraces the open, modern mindset of the late 60s when creating this piece. Now synonymous with the Flower Power movement, this lamp takes a simple silhouette that pairs clean lines and curves together and dresses them up with a beautiful, uniform finish. The two smooth, spun metal shades match together for a design with a harmonious, balanced look. Craft meets art. Function meets form. The material is respected and the potential is revealed. This is Nordic tradition and this is the heritage that is cherished and kept. &Tradition aims to bridge the values of solid handcraft to contemporary design. &Tradition's collection covers iconic designs and undiscovered gems from the masters of yesterday, and also features new works from leading designers of today and the talent of tomorrow. Color: Amber. Finish: Glossy Mustard