Kiramoon Flowermelon Super Hydra Serum
Flowermoon is a super-hydrating facial serum that hydrates, smooths and plumps skin to perfection. Formulated with hyaluronic acid (in the form of sodium hyaluronate), 5% glycolic, niacinamide, melon fruit extract, banana flower extract, chamomile flower extract and aloe vera juice it's your solution for dry, dull, thirsty skin. Features. 3-in-1 elixir Safe for all skin types Light water-gel texture Naturally-scented with subtle melon and summer fruit Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, 5% glycolic, niacinamide, melon fruit extract Vegan + cruelty-free No synthetic fragrancesHow To Use. Massage several drops onto face and neck after cleansing Use AM and PMContent + Care. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycolic Acid, Heptyl Glucoside, 1-2 Hexanediol, Niacinamide, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract, Musa Sapientum (Banana) Flower Extract, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyacetonphenone, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) ImportedSize. 2.02 fl oz