From kirkland's
Flowering Indigo Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Our Flowering Indigo Canvas Art Print captures the stunning nature of a flower in bloom! You'll love this watercolor's subtle detail in the softest shades of blue! Art measures 34L x 1.5W x 17H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features blossoming flowers in watercolor technique Hues of blue and white Artist: Carol Robinson Weight: 4.5 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .