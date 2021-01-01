From bob mackie
Flower Vine Modern Chic Apron
Bring a touch of glamour and fun to your home with this fashionable apron. Designed by world renown fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie, this apron brings that chic feeling to you while you enjoy your time in the kitchen. With a unique geometric and colorful design, this piece serves as the fashionable statement piece your decor needs. Made in the USA from quality materials this apron is not only highly fashionable but is also highly functional. Make baking, cooking or decorating your kitchen space trendy with these vibrant colors. Let your style speak for itself with the modern chic apron. The perfect addition for baking, cooking or decorating your kitchen space.