Flower Pot Garden Planters Outdoor Indoor, Plant Pots Containers With Drain Hole, Weathered Grey(11.3 Inch, Pack 2 )

Features:INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE AND WEATHER RESISTANT - Use it to decorate your living room, or place it on an outdoor area like a balcony, patio, or porch. Allow you to enjoy these standing planters for outdoor plants in all types of weather. Built to withstand intense sun and harsh winter temperatures, free from fade, frost, crack and peel damage so you can use it indoors and outdoors freely. A saucer is needed for indoor use (NOT INCLUDED).UNIQUE DESIGN -These attractive flower pots are an ideal way to enjoy your favorite plants and flowers. They are sure to compliment any home decor. You will love them adorning outdoor areas such as your patio, deck, or garden or indoors in your kitchen, living room or bathroom.RAISED DRAINAGE HOLE - Designed with your gardening needs in mind, this outdoor planter comes with 4 pre-drilled, built-in drainage holes that create a healthy living environment for your indoor and outdoor plants. Your ferns, pothos, ivy and spider plants will thrive in this porous, breathable planter. (Plants not included)LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS - Made from durable recyclable plastic and natural stone powder, the planter is light so you can lift it easily.100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - We want you to love your purchase, therefore we strive to satisfy each and every customer. If for any reason you are not satisfied, we offer full refunds and returns.Product Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: Plastic;StoneMaterial Details: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: GreyShape: RoundCapacity: 110Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: YesFrost Resistant: YesWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 2What's Included: No additional pieces includedAdjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseUV Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.3Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 8.7Interior Width - Side to Side: 11.3Interior Depth - Front to Back: 11.3Hang Length - End to End: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 4.04Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: 8.7Overall Width with Stand: 11.3Overall Depth with Stand: 11.3Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Set Up: Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Eligible f