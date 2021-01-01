From kirkland's
Blue Flower Fields Canvas Art Print
Our Blue Flower Fields Canvas Art Print will add a graceful touch to your walls. This beautiful print is accented with hand painted texture, bringing a new level of depth to this piece. Art measures 48L x 1.5W x 18H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a floral subject Hues of blue, white, and green Weight: 6 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores.