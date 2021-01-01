Flower Drops Shower Curtain Green - Lush Décor

Lush Décor Flower Drops shower curtain features a delicate vine-like design for your farmhouse style, shabby chic or vintage bathroom decor. Calming, decorative design with cascading ivory flowers against a blue panel for a charming bathroom shower curtain. Made from 100percent polyester and the Flower Drop design also available as curtains. Measures 72" x 72" and available as an ivory or blue shower curtain. Due to the delicate nature of the design, this item is dry clean only. Oeko-Tex Certified. Color: Green. Pattern: Floral.