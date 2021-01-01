Lush Decor Flower Drops Floral Polyester Shower Curtain, 72x72, Blue/White, Single

Advertisement
Add style and privacy to a bathroom with the Flower Drops Shower Curtain. It's constructed of polyester with a silk-like texture and appearance and features a detailed floral embroidery and 3D flower applique. The Lush Decor shower curtain is available in a selection of solid colors to enhance existing decor. Buttonholes along the top work with any type of shower hook or ring, which are sold separately, making installation and hanging on a rod simple and easy. This polyester shower curtain is machine washable, though dry cleaning is recommended for proper care and maintenance due to the delicate nature of the flower petals. Measuring 6' x 6', it's a good fit for many standard showers and tubs. This floral embroidered shower curtain also coordinates with a range of items in the Lush Decor Flower Drops collection, which are available separately.