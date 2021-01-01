From in the roundhouse
In The Roundhouse Blue Flower Dinner Plate
From the Blue Collection. In The Roundhouse is an Australian lifestyle brand dreamt up with a clear vision, to create unique, modern and memorable homewares that will be loved for years to come. The range of mix-and-match plates and napery add depth and interest to every tabletop, all at an attainable price point, so one can own multiple sets to cater to every meal and dinner party need. The Blue Collection is for the print lover. Bold and bright with a Mediterranean feel, these plates are certain to be the talking point of any meal. New bone china Microwave and dishwasher safe Imported SIZING Diameter, about 9.8". Gifts - Serveware > In The Roundhouse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. In The Roundhouse.