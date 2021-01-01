From arcopedico
Arcopedico Flower
You'll love the airy lightness of this fresh Arcopedico Flower mary jane. The perforated leather-lined cushioned insole is sanitized and delivers all day moisture-wicking comfort. Uppers of fine leather feature sweetly detailed floral cutouts. Stretchable straps crisscross the instep for a secure and comfortable fit. Anatomical footbed is designed to minimize foot pressure with integral arch and metatarsal supports. Lightweight polyurethane outsole is flexible and supplies traction with shock-absorbing stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 37 (US Women's 6.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.