Flow LED Linear Suspension Light by Estiluz - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (113415267_2x037342679C_2x037352679C_2x037362679C_6x671000051)

The Flow LED Linear Suspension Light from Estiluz heightens its surroundings through a simple and sophisticated design by Catalan-based studio Estudi RibaudÃ. The fixtures streamlined, vertical design is sharply disrupted by dramatic indentations at the center of each hanging metal tube, transforming the fixture from an unassuming piece to a sculptural design statement. Each piece emits light from integrated LEDs, casting a wash of ambient light through acrylic diffusers at their end. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black