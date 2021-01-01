From varaluz
Flow 6 Light Large Pendant Light by Varaluz - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (240P06LHO)
Advertisement
Made in Philippines by Varaluz. The Flow 6 Light Large Pendant Light is a captivating light fixture inspired by movement. Suspended from a round canopy by a single cable, the structure of this modern pendant light is made of three pieces of hand-forged recycled steel with a warm two-tone finish that are twisted and braided into an organic, flowing shape. When illuminated, the six light sources cast ambient light that is perfect for use in entryways, bedrooms, dining rooms and living room spaces. Varaluz, started in 2006 in Las Vegas, creates beautifully handcrafted, eco-friendly lighting. Their contemporary designs emphasize individuality and creativity and use recycled, reclaimed, natural and sustainable materials. With pieces like the elegant, mysterious Masquerade 1 Light Teardrop Mini Pendant Light and the sophisticated Barcelona 9-Light Chandelier, the designs that Varaluz lighting creates are unique, intriguing and vibrant. Shape: Abstract. Color: Bronze. Finish: Hammered Ore