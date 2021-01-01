SAFAVIEH Florida Shag Cream 4 ft. x 6 ft. Solid Floral Area Rug, Ivory

Safavieh updates the classic solid shag carpet with Florida Shag, a truly unique collection of sculpted patterns created from a raised high and low pile. Designs range from abstracts to animal prints, floral and vine motifs, damask swirls and scrolls in stunning fashion colors. Power loomed of long-wearing polypropylene, Florida Shag rugs combine beauty, easy care and outstanding performance. Graceful reeds appear to be carved in the contemporary Willow Shag rug crafted with a new high and low pile sculptural weave. Color: Cream.