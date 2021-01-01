From cosabella
Cosabella Florida Print Short Sleeve Top Pants Set
Wind down from the weekend in the ultra-soft and casual styling of the Cosabella Florida Print Short Sleeve Top Pants Set. Super soft and comfy. Button down placket. Short sleeves. Elastic waistline. Piping detail down legs. 100% pima cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.