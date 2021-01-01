From antep rugs
Antep Rugs Florida Blue 9 ft. x 12 ft. Modern Abstract Area Rug
Advertisement
This low-maintenance Antep Rugs area rug is a practical way to enhance the look of high-traffic areas such as entranceways and family rooms. Designed for durability and good looks, this indoor area rug is made in Turkey to the highest standards of quality. Each rug is machine-crafted with strong and stylish 100% Polypropylene materials that can stand up to regular wear and tear with style. Simply by vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning as necessary, you can easily maintain this practical stain-resistant material for years of enjoyment in your home. Color: Blue.