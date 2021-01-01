From jayden creation
JAYDEN CREATION Floriana Pink Upholstered Dining Chair with Metal Legs (Set of 2)
Looking for perfect chairs to fit your dining room with a simple and elegant appearance. This set of 2 dining chairs will satisfy even the pickiest taste for design and requirements for everyone's sitting comfort. Give your dining room a modern update with this stylish dining chair set. The elegant dining room chairs blends contemporary ingredients including an open back design with sloping arms that curve around a rounded seat cushion. Upholstered seating completes the look with comfortably neutral style. Made with premium pin-sonic velvet fabric, comfortable for skin touch, and features an on-trend solid hue that’s bound to blend in with your color scheme. High-density foam filling with the metal and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. Rounding out the design, the slender polished golden metal legs bring modern design and add to the timeless fashion of this set. Arriving in a set of two chairs, this set is the perfect pick for dining room, balcony, restaurant as well as the dessert shop. Color: PINK.