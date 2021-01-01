From stone lain
Stone lain Florian Porcelain Dish Set, 4 Mugs, White
SERVICE FOR 4 - Our Florian porcelain dish set includes 4 12oz. mugs, making it perfect for coffe and tea with family and friends ELEGANT AND MODERN DESIGN - This elegant dinnerware collection features a gold trim accent on each clean white mug. They are fancy enough to impress for formal dining, but casual enough to use for every day. HIGH QUALITY PORCELAIN - Expertly crafted white porcelain with a gold trim to give Florian a royal and modern feel to elevate each meal. These dishes are sure to make a statement. DISHWASHER SAFE - Made of high quality, durable materials. Each dish can be safely used in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. PERFECT WEDDING REGISTRY GIFT - Each complete dinnerware set makes a perfect housewarming gift for brides and grooms who love entertaining and is an an essential for those who have purchased a new home or apartment. ABOUT STONE LAIN – Founded around a dinner table, Stone Lain creates magnificent tableware for delicious social experiences. Stone Lain is all about settings: setting the tone, setting the mood, and setting the table to perfection., Manufacturer: Stone Lain