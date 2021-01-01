Florentine 1-Light Wall Sconce
Description
Features:Wall sconceSmoked white glass shadeCopper claret finishDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Half MoonDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Shade Shape: Fabric Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: PhilippinesLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Traditional;AntikGlass Component: YesGlass Type: AlabasterBack Plate Included: YesFire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:Accommodates (1) 100W medium base bulbUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 24 Compliant: NoNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 13Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 4.88Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 7Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Manufacturer provides one year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Antique Copper, Shade: Sconce glass, 1/2 hat Smoked White