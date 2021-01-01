Advertisement
DL1961 Florence Skinny - Mid Rise Instasculpt Ankle in Hail. Excellent everyday denim. Ankle jean features a mid rise, body-hugging fit, and skinny leg opening. Hail is a no-fade, true black wash with clean detailing that you'll wear year-round. Instasculpt technology instantly elongates, slims, tones, and lifts your legs and butt for an overall sleek appearance. Innovative stretch fibers are able to create a naturally soft fabrication and provides the ultimate stretch. Classic five-pocket construction. Black hardware. Logo embroidered on right rear pocket. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 62% TENCEL lyocell, 23% cotton, 14% polyester, 1% LYCRA spandex. Machine wash and hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 25 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.