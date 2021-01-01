Weekend style comes easy with a little help from the DL1961 Florence Skinny Mid-Rise Instasculpt 30 in Dark Indigo Ultimate. This dark wash style can be dressed up or down for lunch with the girls or a night out. Mid-rise, stretch, ultra-skinny pant that features Instasculpt technology to smooth, sculpt, and confirm to your figure for the perfect fit. Dark Indigo is a deep wash with subtle sanding and whiskering through out, tonal stitching, and antique silver hardware. Five-pocket construction. Belt loop waistband. 62% tencel, 23% cotton, 14% polyester, 1% lycra. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported.