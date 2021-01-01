Florence Knoll Relaxed Settee - Color: Black (1206-C-S2-K448/11)

The Florence Knoll Relaxed Settee was launched as a celebration of 100 Years of Florence Knoll and to honor her inspiring legacy. The loveseat is a softer version and has deeper proportions than Knoll's Classic Lounge Settee for a more relaxed sit. The Florence Knoll Relaxed collection introduces softer and deeper cushions to bring a new level of comfort to this iconic piece. The versatile group includes this trim Lounge Settee, Lounge Chair, and Sofa, offered in a variety of fabric and leather textile options. Consistent with all of Knoll's designs, the minimalist lines and angular profile reflects the objective perfectionism of modern design in the early 1960s and is accented with meticulous detailing: fully welted and tufted seat backs; variable density arm, seat and back cushions and an exposed frame with legs in heavy gauge tubular steel in a choice of finishes. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Black.