From better trends
Better Trends Florence Medallion Design, 100% Cotton, Full/Double Bedspread Set, Blue
Advertisement
100% Cotton Soft & Plush Chenille Tufted Bedspread. Heirloom Quality in Medallion Design. Florence Collection of bedspread are ideal bed coverings during spring and summer months and add an extra element of style to your bed during fall and winter. Bedspread comes all the way down to the floor with button bell corners. This elegant design comes in a large array of colors and all standard sizes to complement any bedroom. Machine Washable, Tumble Dry. These Bedspread are available as 2-Piece and 3-Piece Sets Twin Bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 81" x 110", 1 Standard Sham 21" x 27" + 2" flange on each side Full/Double Bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 96" x 110", 2 Standard Sham 21" x 27" + 2" flange on each side Queen Bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 102" x 110", 2 Standard Sham 21" x 27" + 2" flange on each side King Bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 120" x 110", 2 Standard Sham 21" x 27" + 2" flange on each side Blue Color