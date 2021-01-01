Florence Knoll Hairpin Stacking Table - Color: White - Finish: Yellow - (75-F2-YL)

Advertisement
Design by Florence Knoll, 1948.By Knoll.The Florence Knoll Hairpinâ„¢ Stacking Table was launched as a celebration of 100 Years of Florence Knoll and to honor her inspiring legacy. The stacking table is a reintroduction of the insanely popular Model 75 stacking stool originally released in 1948 from their archives. Florence based the compact design on earlier studies using steel rods at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. Consistent with all of Florence Knoll's designs, the minimalist lines and angular profile reflects the objective perfectionism of modern design. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Round. Color: White.