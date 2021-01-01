Florence Eastern King Panel Bed Rustic Smoke and Grey
Upgrade any bedroom with a strong foundation of comfortable relaxation. Exquisitely crafted for style and support, this beautiful bed frame does just that. Its headboard and footboard are crafted with crisp, clean lines and beautiful, beveled edges. A rustic smoke finish over a high-quality frame is elegantly enhanced by chic, smooth upholstery. With a durable wooden frame, this bed promotes night after night of sound, restful sleep.