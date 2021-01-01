Florence 2pc Outdoor Sectional Loveseat with Cushions - Green - TK Classics

Get ready to create a backyard oasis with the Florence 2 Piece Sectional Loveseat with Cushions. This loveseat makes the perfect spot to cozy up with a friend for a chat. Crafted with all-weather resin wicker wrapped around rust-resistant aluminum frames, this loveseat is safe to sit outdoors even when the weather isn’t cooperating. Modular design allows you to add pieces down the line and tailor to any space. The thick 6-inch acrylic cushions are covered with fade-resistant, water-resistant covers to last beautifully. This set comes with the standard Gray colored cushion covers already equipped on the cushions. Choosing one of the other 12 color options gives you a secondary set of covers for customized patio style. Seats two people. Color: Green.