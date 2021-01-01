From union rustic
Flore Reversible Desk
Add a touch of elegance, with the functionality of storage space, with this minimalist Union Rustic 44" Home Retro Desk, Writing Desk with Storage, Hairpin Legs, in Black/Natural. The writing desk features clean lines and a simplistic design that makes this desk the perfect accent for home or the office. The built-in open storage space, beneath the desktop, allows you to keep items handy without cluttering the desk's surface. Featuring a 1/2" thick desk top, the 43.31" long by 21.65" deep desktop allows for ample workspace whether writing letters or working on your laptop. The modern desk is beautifully supported by the industrial style hairpin legs which add a retro feel. The retro desk will hold up to 150 lb of weight and is backed by the Union Rustic 10-Year Limited Warranty.