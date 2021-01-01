Floral with Treble Clef and Singing Flying Birds Sparrows Art Duvet Cover Set

SET INCLUDES - 1 Duvet Cover: 88 Inches x 88 Inches + 2 Pillow Shams: 30 Inches x 20 Inches + 1 Fitted Sheet: 80 Inches x 60 Inches MADE FROM - 100% Brushed microfiber fabric. Super soft for ultimate comfort. Vivid colors and image. EASY TO USE - Duvet cover features a hassle-free hidden zipper. Pillow shams have an envelope closure. Fitted sheet has an all-around elastic pocket which fits mattresses up to 16 inches. Our duvet cover sets will provide a fresh feeling throughout the night giving you a good night's sleep. Only eco-friendly inks used. No chemicals used, no dye substance harming the health of you or your pet. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. Adds real value and depth to your bedroom decor. Perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, son, daughter and all other beloved ones with 10's of thousands of surprising designs. A bedroom is where you spend a considerable part of your day, it's a place to relax so enter a new world by having our bedding sets. Can be at the seashore, can feel ocean waves or meditate while staring at mountain landscapes. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. Care Instructions: Machine wash with cold water; Do not bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Iron on medium heat. The duvet cover pillow shams and fitted sheet are printed on the FRONT SIDE ONLY, the back of them are plain white colored. Comforter and sham inserts are NOT INCLUDED in the set. Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 2 Additional Pieces