Floral Striped Carnations Print Reversible Soft Warm Throw Blanket

Made to perfectly enjoy napping and lounging with DaDa Bedding soft floral striped carnations fleece flannel throw blanket, multi-color! Sleep soundly with DaDa Bedding's stylish and unique throw blanket designs that will compliment any home décor! Lovely addition to any sleeping or lounging space! Ideal for all year round climates - especially perfect for colder climates due to the soft and warm fleece material on both sides of the blanket. Features a lovely bold lavender border all around the blanket with a striped horizontal burgundy, navy and white floral carnations decorative design giving this blanket a unique look! Size: 90" L x 66" W