From david trubridge
Floral Pendant Light by David Trubridge - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Natural - (FLO-0800-NAT-ORA-SEM-ASM)
The Floral Pendant Light by David Trubridge offers a classic design with an ultra modern twist. A mix of skilled craftsmanship and pure, honest materials combine with vivid colors and design genius to deliver this painted version of the beloved Floral design. Its bamboo plywood shade features a variety of wooden finishes while the other side of the pieces is painted in a choice of several vibrant color options. All of the pieces of this decorative pendant lights shade are designed to use the minimum amount of material for the maximum amount of volume and effect. When illuminated, this modern pendant light casts ambient light as well as playful shadows into the surrounding space to create a stunning visual statement that is ideal for use in entryways or foyers, bedrooms, dining rooms, or living rooms. After sailing the Pacific with his family for several years, David Trubridge landed in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, in 1985 and stayed, beginning to design lighting in 2004. Inspired by the natural and cultural environment there, his airy, contemporary designs are constructed from sustainable wood, nontoxic oils and recyclable plastics. David Trubridge's environmentally responsible designs, like his Coral pendant, were an instigator of the international raw sophistication trend. Shape: Globe. Color: Wood Tones.