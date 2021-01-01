Buy the Floral Multicolored Wedding Invitation Kit By Celebrate It™ at Michaels. com. This floral wedding invitation kit by Celebrate It is all that you need to add a floral twist to your spring wedding. Beautiful, multi-floral invitation with touches of gold foil. You can easily personalize these cards by printing your favorite template, words, vows or poems. Details: Multi-floral Includes 30 setsContents: 1 extra of each printable item included for test printing 30 kraft-lined invitation cards (5" x 7") 30 invitation envelopes (5" x 7") 30 printable RSVP cards (5" x 3.5" when separate) 30 printable all-purpose cards (5" x 7") 30 RSVP envelopes (5" x 7")Need the templates? Click here. | Floral Multicolored Wedding Invitation Kit By Celebrate It™ | Michaels®