Blank NYC Floral Long Linen Shorts in Garden Party
You will love the [BLANKNYC] Floral Long Linen Shorts in Garden Party for your next beach getaway! Pair them with a white crop top and sandals for a cute and beachy daytime outfit. Pleated shorts. High-waisted fit. Adjustable belt. Side hand pockets and back welt pockets. Allover print. 55% linen, 45% viscose. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 15 in Inseam: 5 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.