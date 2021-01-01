From giorgio armani
Giorgio Armani Floral Knit Maxi Dress
Ribbed knit maxi dress with scattered, varying size floral print. V-neck Long sleeves Pullover style 63% viscose/37% polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 60" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionized women's and men's fashion, and the fashion industry writ large. His now signature silhouettes forged new directions at the time, with more natural fits and neutral colors. To this day, the Armani name is synonymous with an effortless and approachable Italian aesthetic that can be found in its expertly tailored clothing, accessories and beauty collections. Advanced European - B30 Consignment > Giorgio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Giorgio Armani. Color: Fantasia. Size: 8.